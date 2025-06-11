Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Kerry are to avoid heavy showers and localised thunderstorms this Wednesday and Thursday as Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for the rest of the country.

Spot flooding and lightning damage are among the possible impacts, according to the national weather forecaster, which expects Cork and Waterford will be hit first.

A thunderstorm warning is in place for both counties from 8pm on Wednesday until 3am Thursday morning.

From midnight, all of Leinster as well as Tipperary and Waterford will be in a status yellow warning until 2pm on Thursday.

The yellow warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo from 7am Thursday until 5pm that evening.

Met Éireann has warned motorists of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.