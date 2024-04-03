Farmers continue to battle with the weather, as rainfall continues into April.

Met Éireann has confirmed that March 2024 was the wettest March in Kerry since 1963.

The month saw Atlantic low pressure systems dominate with a southerly displaced jet stream bringing the bulk of the rain to the midlands, south and east, according to Met Éireann.

Just under 240mm fell last month at Valentia Island's weather station in Co Kerry - the highest in over 60 years.

The percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 79% (the month’s lowest monthly rainfall total of 82.4mm) at Finner, Co Donegal, to 219% (monthly rainfall total of 115.4 mm) at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin.

Daily totals

The highest daily rainfall total was 45.3 mm at Dublin Airport on Thursday 1 March. This was its highest daily fall for March on record (82 years), according to Met Éireann.

The number of rain days ranged from 20 days at Belmullet, Co Mayo, to 29 days at both Shannon Airport, Co Clare, and Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

The number of wet days ranged from 14 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal, to 26 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

The number of very wet days ranged from one day at Dublin Airport to eight days at both Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, and Cork Airport, Co Cork.

Along with Dublin Airport, Phoenix Park, Co Dublin, also had its wettest March day on record (83 years) on Thursday 1 March with 43.9mm, while Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, had its wettest March day on record on Thursday 14 March with 33.6mm (19 years).

Temperatures

Daytime temperatures were cool at times with mostly mild nighttime temperatures, which kept the overall means above average for the month, according to Met Éireann.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 6.4°C (0.7 °C above its LTA) at Knock Airport, Co Mayo, to 9.1°C (0.7 °C above its LTA) at Sherkin Island, Co Cork.