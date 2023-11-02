The south of the country has experienced record rainfall for October, with rain on 28 out of the 31 days in the month at Cork Airport's weather station.

The majority of this rain came during the second half of the month, with storm Babet and storm Ciarán contributing significantly.

Saturated ground due to well-above-average rainfall over the previous three months led to several flooding episodes on farms and in towns.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA), according to Met Éireann.

Monthly rainfall totals were highest at Cork Airport with 307.2mm - its highest October rainfall on record and its third-highest overall monthly rainfall behind December 2015 and January 1974.

The month's wettest day was also recorded at Cork Airport, with 55.6mm on Wednesday 18, which was its highest daily fall for October since 1995.

Along with Cork Airport, Roches Point and Moorepark also had their wettest October on record.

Meanwhile, Johnstown Castle had its wettest October since 2002 with 265mm of rain.

Also, nine weather stations have already had 100% of their annual average rainfall for 2023 with just two months to go.

Very mild

October 2023 was mild everywhere, especially during the first third of the month, with record October maximum temperatures in places.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month, Met Éireann has said.

The highest mean monthly temperature (12.8°C) was recorded at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry - this was 1.2°C above its LTA.