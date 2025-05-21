Quinn Property sold the 50ac Acre House at Newtown, Caim, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Quinn Property has sold a 53ac residential farm at auction for €1.2m or over €22,500/ac.

The property was Acre House at Caim, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

It was offered in lots and had been guided prior to the auction at €15,000/ac to €20,000/ac.

Eight bidders competed to buy the property. Bidding on the individual lots peaked at €995,000.

The entire was bid to €1.12m and placed on the market. Bidding continued between two parties until the hammer fell.

Land sale

The same auctioneers sold c7ac at Ballythomas, Gorey. Nine bidders registered to take part in the sale of the land which was guided at €85,000 to €100,000.

Bidding opened at €70,000 and five bidders took the land to €125,000. However, the property was still short of its reserve and was withdrawn.

Negotiations took place with the highest bidder and the land was sold for an undisclosed higher figure.

Carlow and Cavan sales

Quinn Property sold a 51.7ac farm at Williamstown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow, prior to auction.

The holding had a two-bay shed. Auctioneer David Quinn did not disclose the selling price, but said it was above the guide price of €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

Raymond Potterton sold two properties in Co Cavan at auction. They sold 27.23ac at Cormaddyduff, Virginia, for €255,000 and sold 5.88ac at Carrakeelty More, Virginia, for €290,000. Both holdings were in grass and had road frontage.