This was the picturesque farmhouse at Ballinakill.

Farm auctions are resuming after the August break.

Quinn Property sold a c36ac residential farm at Ballinakill, Courtown, Co Wexford, for approximately €25,000/ac, in lots, in an online auction.

The farm had a traditional stone farmhouse, with an extensive range of farm sheds sitting alongside. The land had frontage on two public roads.

There was keen interest in the land from local farmers and in the house from a variety of viewers, including for holiday letting, Jack Quinn of Quinn Property said.

Bids

The farmhouse on 0.76ac was guided at €180,000. It opened at €160,000 and three bidders brought the price to €250,000, at which point a break was taken to take the vendor’s instructions.

The house was declared on the market and was, after a period, knocked down at €250,000.

Lot 2 was c12.5ac guided at €10,00/ac to €12,000/ac. Three bidders competed and the land was sold for an undisclosed price. The buyer was a UK-based couple.

Lot 3 was the balance of c22.9ac guided at €10,00/ac to €12,000/ac. Five bidders took part in the early bidding, with three of them competing to the end.

The land was knocked down at €430,000 and the buyer was a Co Wexford farmer. The land averaged approximately €18,000/ac, it is understood.