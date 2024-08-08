The land at Ballysimon had road frontage.

A parcel of 14.9ac of land in Co Wexford has sold at auction for €16,778/ac - after 73 bids were made.

The property was at Ballysimon, Monageer, and was sold in an online auction by Property Partners O’Brien Swaine.

The location is close to Monageer village. The land was laid out in four fields, all in grass and with road frontage. The ground was described as good-quality soil, suited for all farming uses.

There had been good interest in this property, in advance of the auction, from both local farmers and business people.

Bidding opened at the guide price of €145,000. Six bidders then competed until the holding was knocked down at €250,000.

The buyer is understood to be a local business person.

“This exceptionally strong result demonstrates the level of demand for this type of holding,” auctioneer David Swaine said after the sale.