Well-located land holdings continue to make good prices at public auction.

A 14ac parcel on the New Line Road, just outside Wexford town, made close to €15,000/ac in an auction held by Quinn Property.

The land was at Mullanour, Forth, and had been guided ahead of the sale at €10,000/ac.

The land lies in three fields and is under permanent pasture.

On auction day, bidding opened at €100,000 and three bidders became involved, bringing the price to €180,000.

Following a consultation with the vendors, the property was declared to be on the market and further bids were invited.

The bidding continued through the €200,000 mark, with two bidders still competing. The hammer fell at €204,000.

“The price equated to €14,571/ac,” auctioneer David Quinn said. “This result, together with other recent successful auctions in June and July, shows the strength of the land market as a whole.”