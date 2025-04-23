Twenty four contestants from around the country will be descending on Kilkenny for the 18th Annual Mr Personality Festival which is being organised by Kilkenny County Macra.

The contestants have a jam-packed weekend ahead of them. They will arrive at The Hoban Hotel at 2pm on the 25 April and will be heading out for their first group activity of the weekend.

On their return to the hotel, the on-stage interviews will kick off at 7pm over in The Hub, Cillín Hill.

The on-stage interviews will be conducted by our MC, Aindriú dePaor from 2FM. This will be followed by music from the much-anticipated Abbeyfolk band and DJ till late.

The contestants will have an early start on Saturday morning with private interviews with our judges. Once the interviews are finished, the contestant challenges will take place which will see contestants be put through their paces.

On Saturday evening, the contestants will be donning their suits and meeting with Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services and have their official photos taken.

This is followed by the banquet, starting at 7pm over in The Hub, Cillín Hill. The Fogues will be playing hit after hit until Mr Personality 2025 is announced at midnight. The DJ will be continuing the celebrations till the early morning.

Activity

Kilkenny County Macra ensures that there will be no shortage of Macra activity with the return of the hurling and camogie competition this year on Saturday 26 April. In addition, Kilkenny Macra will also be hosting the national volleyball finals on Sunday 27 April.

Tickets through Eventbrite. Full details on the Mr Personality Festival socials, so keep an eye on what is shared to keep up to date with what is happening in the lead up to the festival. For further information contact Christine O’Neill on (087) 3128562 or Aoife Power on (087) 7535154.

Roots of resilience

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president has launched a mental health initiative called ‘Roots of Resilience’. This initiative, which invites communities and organisations throughout Ireland to apply, awards 10 native trees to 10 communities where the trees will be planted to act as a symbol of growth and resilience. If any community or organisation would like to apply to take part please email approx 250 words as to why your community or organisation should be selected to President@Macra.ie by 28 April.

Upcoming event

Macra Day 1 May at Punchestown Racecourse, contact club for discount code.