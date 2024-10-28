In the third quarter of 2024, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to only a single new wind farm

There appears to be no improvement in the pace at which wind farms are navigating the planning system.

This is according to the latest planning report published by the lobby group Wind Energy Ireland on the number of wind energy projects progressing through the planning system.

In the third quarter of 2024, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to only a single new wind farm, around 13% of the volume of wind energy needed to keep Ireland on track for the Government’s targets in the Climate Action Plan.

This new wind farm has an estimated capacity of 63 MW. Wind Energy Ireland estimates that, to achieve the 9,000 MW onshore wind energy target by 2030 set in the Climate Action Plan, An Bord Pleanála would have needed to approve 492 MW during this period.

The Board also rejected planning applications from two wind farms with an estimated combined capacity of 95 MW, while 31 projects totalling 1,730 MW were awaiting a decision at the end of Q3.

Anti-wind County Development Plans

"The planning system is broken and continues to be the single greatest barrier to affordable, clean energy," said Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland. He noted that, at An Bord Pleanála’s current rate of approvals for new wind farms, Ireland’s 2030 target may only be met around 2044.

The group maintains that the refusal rate for projects by An Bord Pleanála has increased significantly in recent months due to anti-wind County Development Plans.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of project refusals because of anti-wind County Development Plans, where local authorities have changed the zoning of land to prevent wind farms from being built,” according to Cunniffe.

“Preventing the development of renewable energy projects condemns us all to paying higher prices for imported fossil fuels and undermines Ireland as an attractive location for foreign direct investment,” he said.

Action plan on planning resources

The Government recently announced a Ministerial Action Plan on Planning Resources, setting out plans to invest in building expertise and capacity in the planning system.

Wind Energy Ireland is calling on the Government to work with An Bord Pleanála to ensure they have the staff with the expertise required to assess and decide on an increasing volume of technically demanding planning applications for critical renewable energy infrastructure.

Noel Cunniffe said, “We are living through twin climate and energy crises, but our planning system has not changed to reflect this and, until it does, Ireland will struggle to grow our economy and hit climate targets.”