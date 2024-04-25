The Irish Farmers Journal is thrilled to announce the momentous milestone of our 1,000th podcast episode.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, an exciting €1,000 competition is being launched.

Yes, you read that right - €1,000 could be yours.

How to enter

To enter the competition, simply click here and complete the entry form. Entries will remain open until 5pm on Tuesday 30 April 2024. Don’t miss your chance to win!

The winner will be announced in next week's edition of the Irish Farmers Journal (2 May).

Terms and conditions for the competition can be viewed here.

Minister for Agriculture interview

This week, in our special 1,000th podcast episode, we’re delighted to welcome Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Tune in as deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey engages the Minister in a candid conversation. The Minister looks back at farming highs and lows from the past few years and delves into topics such as possible subsidies for methane-reducing feed supplements, Europe's food security concerns and how 'social media heroes' have changed politics for the worse.

Editor Jack Kennedy also chats to members of the team about how, why and what makes podcasting the ideal complement for the Irish Farmers Journal content in print or online.

Longstanding commitment

The Irish Farmers Journal podcast journey began a number of years ago and this milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unique, trusted content to farmers on this growing medium.

The Irish Farmers Journal team releases at least four podcasts every week, with regular editions including Farm Tech Talk, Farming News, Young Stock, The Good Room and The Tillage Podcast.

Where to listen

You can listen to the podcasts on the Irish Farmers Journal Live app, online at www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for Irish Farmers Journal podcasts.