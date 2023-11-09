Met Éireann has issued wind and rain warnings for counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare on Friday 10 November.

A status yellow rain warning is in place from 9.30am on Thursday until 6am Friday morning in Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Heavy showers will be prolonged or thundery at times, with local hail and some spot flooding is likely, according to Met Éireann.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the same counties, as well as west Cork from 11pm on Thursday until 4am Friday morning.

There will be strong and very gusty west to northwest winds, bringing with it difficult travelling conditions and wave over-topping.