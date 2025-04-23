The incident happened at Lisnagowan within the Bonet River and Belhavel Lough catchment in January 2024.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has secured a conviction against a wind farm firm for contamination of a river in Co Leitrim.

Tullynamoyle Windfarm 5 Ltd was found to have caused silt to flow into a tributary of the River Bonet, and must now pay a fine and costs/expenses amounting to €4,900.

Separately, IFI also prosecuted a plant hire company after a discharge of sediment entered the Bonet River system in a related incident.

Norris Plant Hire Limited was given the benefit of the Probation Act and ordered to give a contribution of €1,000 to a charity, and also pay costs/expenses of €1,000 to IFI.

Commenting Mary Walsh, IFI Western region director (Ballina) said: "The Bonet river is a sensitive habitat and is under environmental pressure.

"The fishery is only open on a catch-and-release basis due to declining salmon stocks there.

"This was a significant pollution incident which potentially impacted the water quality, and posed a serious threat to our natural environment and fish populations."

IFI urge people to report water pollution, fish kills, or issues of concern in their local rivers/lakes to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.