A Met Éireann-issued status yellow wind warning will remain in place for five western counties until 7pm Monday.

The warning is in effect across counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

Storm Isha continues to bring strong gusts, leaving travel conditions difficult and loose objects displaced.

Crews are attempting to restore power to areas that experienced outages on Sunday night and clear downed trees, as conditions deteriorated from 5pm, particularly in western and coastal areas.

Tuesday warnings

Another round of status yellow wind warnings has been issued for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning which cover all counties.

A status yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim ad Sligo between 12pm Tuesday and 5am Wednesday.

12pm Tuesday will also see the onset of a yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo.

All other 19 counties will have a status yellow wind warning effective from 5pm Tuesday until 2am Wednesday.

Met Éireann has said that there will be a risk of large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and the displacement of loose objects while these warnings remain in place.

Read more

Storm Isha: keep phones charged and only travel when necessary