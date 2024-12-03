The EU proposal to adapt the protection status of the wolf has been adopted by the Bern convention.

From March 2025, wolves will no longer be 'strictly protected' from being hunted.

A majority of EU countries accepted a European Commission proposal to downgrade their protection status from ‘strictly protected' to ‘protected' on Tuesday 3 December.

This change will give more flexibility to member states in managing their local wolf populations, which have significantly increased in the last two decades.

According to the Commission, there are more than 20,000 wolves with increasing populations and expanding ranges, plus breeding packs in 23 EU member states.

“Important news for our rural communities and farmers. The Bern convention has decided to adjust the protection status of wolves. Because we need a balanced approach between the preservation of wildlife and the protection of our livelihoods," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said following the vote.