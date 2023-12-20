One of five wolves reintroduced to Colorado this week.

In the US state of Colorado, five grey wolves fitted with GPS collars were released onto public lands on Monday by Colorado’s parks and wildlife agency.

The reintroduction of wolves comes on the back of a vote held across the state in 2020 which saw voters call for the species to be re-released into the wild.

The five wolves released weighed between 30kg and 50kg, having been caught in the state of Oregon before undergoing assessments which ruled them suitable for re-release in Colorado.

It is planned that authorities will have reintroduced up to 15 wolves to Colorado by mid-March 2024, rising to between 30 and 50 wolves over the next three to five years.

The project aims to introduce a “viable, self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado while balancing the need to manage interactions between wolves, people and livestock”.

The agency which released the wolves maintains that the plans follow more than two years of “extensive” stakeholder meetings and public discussions.

Concerns for cattle

The reintroduction is proceeding despite rancher and cattle farmer organisations looking to delay the plans until an environmental impact assessment was carried out.

Two groups – the Colorado cattlemen’s association and the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association – filed a legal complaint against the release earlier this month.

The Colorado cattlemen’s association argued that the “economic, ecosystem, and animal welfare concerns of livestock producers” should be addressed before the plans were put into action.

The association claimed that “concerns and looming conflicts” between wolves and cattle farmers were not sufficiently resolved in the plan’s public consultation.

No wolves since 1940s

“For the first time since the 1940s, the howl of wolves will officially return to western Colorado,” the state’s governor Jared Polis said this week.

“The return of wolves fulfils the will of voters who, in 2020, passed an initiative requiring the reintroduction of wolves starting by 31 December 2023.”

Areas of states including Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico and Arizona saw efforts to reintroduce wolves over the past 25 years.

Other species ranging from the lynx to the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep have also been successfully reintroduced to Colorado in recent years.