A woman in her 50s has died following an incident loading turf in Ballymote, Co Sligo, on Saturday 29 June.

The woman had been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while loading turf on to a trailer.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the rural area of Clooncose shortly after 4.20pm, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and her body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inquiries, according to gardaí, are ongoing.

Mayo incident

In a separate incident, a man in his 80s died following an incident with a quad in Keel, near Achill Island on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel, on Sunday at approximately 1.45pm.

