Gardaí in Clonmel, County Tipperary, are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in the county on Friday afternoon 1 March 2024.

Shortly after 3.30pm Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor at Seán Kelly Square in Carrick On Suir in the county.

“The tractor driver failed to remain at the scene. The pedestrian, a female in her 80s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation,” Gardaí said on Saturday night.

Camera footage

Those with camera footage, including dash cam, of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.