The Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group has announced a new national roadshow event.

The Women in Agriculture national dialogue has been launched, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, in response to the Women in Agriculture action plan and is designed to promote greater inclusivity and highlight the contributions of women in Irish farming.

The roadshow will take place over three dates in the McWilliam Park Hotel, Co Mayo, the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Co Cork, and the Midlands Park Hotel, Co Laois.

Chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholder Group Mona O’Donoghue Concannon said this event will give women a platform to share their insights and experiences.

“We want to create a safe space where women feel comfortable expanding their knowledge, building networks, and being recognised for the vital role they play in the future of Irish farming.

“A range of stakeholders and sector representatives will be in attendance and a great information pool on the day where knowledge and experiences can be explored and built upon.”

Representation

The Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group is a voluntary body made up of representatives from organisations, including the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, the Irish Organic Association, the Irish Grain Growers Group, the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society, and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

The group was founded to address the critical under-representation of women in Irish agricultural policies and organisations.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open discussions, hear from sector leaders, and collaborate on solutions to advance the inclusion of women in agriculture,” added O’Donoghue Concannon.

“Our aim is to create a lasting impact by ensuring that women become part of agricultural decision-making and policy formation.”

Statistics

Recent data from the Central Statistics Office shows that 70,000 women work on Irish farms every day without formal recognition.

However, only 17,000 women officially own farms, and fewer than 1% of farms list a woman as a named female partner.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said advancing gender equality is a key objective.

“We all recognise the importance of gender equality to the long-term sustainable future of the sector. Last year’s National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture and the resulting Action Plan illustrate the willingness of stakeholders to work together to effect change in this area.

“These events will facilitate positive engagement on the challenges and opportunities encountered by women farmers, which is key to achieving meaningful progress.”

Dates

The roadshow will take place over three dates and locations:

Monday, 7 October – McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Wednesday, 9 October – Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Cork

Monday, 14 October – Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois