In 2023, farms in the west (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) were most likely to be owned by women (13.9%).

Women are more likely to own smaller farms as opposed to those with larger acreage, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Across all Irish farms, the CSO’s farm structure survey showed that 13.2% were owned by women in 2023, up from 11.9% in 2013.

However, this figure rose to 17.4% female ownership of farms of less than 10ha last year.

On the other end of the spectrum, 9.1% of farms between 50ha and 100ha were owned by women.

There was 14.3% female ownership of farms between 10ha and 20ha, 12.2% for 20ha to 30ha and 10.4% for 30ha to 50ha.

Some 10.4% of farms in excess of 100ha were owned by women.

These figures are based on data collected last year.

Regional and sector specific

In 2023, farms in the west (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) were most likely to be owned by women (13.9%).

It was followed closely by farms in the south (Cork and Kerry), with 13.8% of farms female-owned.

The midlands (Longford, Westmeath, Offaly and Laois) had the lowest level of farms owned by women on a regional basis at 11.6%.

Farms in mixed field crops were most likely to be owned by a woman (22.9%), while specialist dairy farms were least likely (7.2%).

Some 17.8% of specialist sheep farms were female-owned, while 12.3% of specialist beef and 11.5% of specialist tillage were owned by females.

The farm structure survey is conducted for years ending in three and six. Questionnaires were sent to 34,988 farmers in the week preceding the reference date of 1 June 2023.