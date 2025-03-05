The contributory state pension is funded through contributions paid by workers and employers. To qualify for this payment, a person must have 520 contributions, or the equivalent of ten years of paid contributions.

Women working on family farms are urged to research and make actions towards their universal State pension.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary told the Seanad on Tuesday that there are legislative provisions in place that allow for social insurance contributions to be paid to people not formally employed on family farms.

This came in response to a question from Senator Joanne Collins who said that there needs to be better education around what entitlements people can make towards their pension.

For people with extended periods outside of paid employment, many of whom are women, they can receive recognition and support through PRSI credits and pension caring schemes.

For those who do not qualify for a contributory State pension or only qualify for a reduced contributory pension, a means-tested non-contributory pension is also available.

For farm partnerships, where two or more family members, including spouses or civil partners, operate a business, each business partner is insurable as a self-employed contributor provided that each partner earns €5,000 or more in a contribution year.

When a partnership is recognised retrospectively, both partners incur liability to pay self-employed PRSI for the years in question.

Senator Collins said that educating women on these supports is an important step as well.

“For so many women whom I have met over the past couple of months, their issue was more that, if they had had another couple of weeks or months adding to their pensions, they would have come away with full pensions,” she said.

“They just lacked those couple of contributions. Maybe a bit of education coming from the Government will help these women to see how much more they need.”

In response, Minister Calleary said that information is provided at farming events such as the National Ploughing Championships or it can be given on a one-to-one basis.

