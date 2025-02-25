Minister Healy-Rae said that although it is not his responsibility to change these measures, he said he will be a representative to the horticulture growers when speaking to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke. /IFA

Horticulture farmers have criticised the increase in the minimum annual remuneration for general employment permits.

Growers raised their concerns to the Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture Michael Healy-Rae at an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) horticulture and potato growers meeting on Tuesday evening.

In 2024, the minimum remuneration for general employment increased from €22,000 to €30,000 which has added to horticulture’s labour costs which are estimated to account for up to 44% of variable input costs or 57% in organic horticulture, according to Teagasc.

In addition, mushroom grower Mark Walsh said there is now a two-tier wage system for employees on some farms.

“Many new arrivals on the work permit have to be on the €30,000, this is when some people are working on the minimum wage below that with more experience perhaps,” he said.

“Can you give a commitment that there will be proper engagement with the industry stakeholders to avoid a repeat of the fiasco?" he asked the Minister.

Seasonal work permits

A pilot of the seasonal work permit scheme is due to commence within the first quarter of this year.

The Department of Agriculture has received 150 submissions in relation to this scheme with 20% of these being from the agri-food sector, according to Minister Healy-Rae.

However, some growers criticised the extensive regulations involved in the scheme, including worker accommodation inspections and mandatory health insurance.

Grower Paul Brophy said: “That scheme is set up for failure. We all run businesses, we all go through inspections on a regular basis but ask a person who wants somebody for a three-month business to bring in an inspection at that level."

The IFA urged the government to ensure this scheme is not a “box-ticking exercise”.

“This scheme must be fit for purpose and affordable for employers. We cannot have a flawed scheme introduced at the expense of our Irish horticulture sector,” added IFA deputy president Alice Doyle.

Representation

The horticulture sector plays a critical role in the economy, contributing €529m annually, and directly and indirectly employs over 18,000 people.

In response to this issues, Minister Healy-Rae said that although it is not his responsibility to change these measures, he said he will be a representative to the horticulture growers when speaking to Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke.

“While I’m there to represent you, it’s not my responsibility, the issue of the permits, but all I can do is work for it and make it clear.

“If somebody was working in Supervalu, do people say to the employers, ‘We must go home now and check where your employees are living’. It doesn’t make sense. You’re doing it anyway and everybody is keeping to standards," he said.

