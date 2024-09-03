While selecting good crops for breeding is important, Grant also said that farmers can make changes to their practices to improve their agricultural viability for the future. \ Odhran Ducie

The world’s first plant sustainability index has been launched to help reduce the environmental impact from growing crops.

The index was designed by genetic improvement consultancy firm AbacusBio with the aim of growing plants that require less water and produce fewer emissions while optimising crop yield, plant health and disease resistance.

The New Zealand-based company devised its information for different plant types across pasture, row, horticulture and tree crops.

The project began at the start of this year and is being led by geneticist Kathryn Grant who said they look for the “rockstar” qualities in plants for improving genetics.

“These rockstar varieties may have rare but naturally occurring combinations of genes that enable lower inputs, produce less emissions or have lower water requirements, yet retain the same yield and quality as other varieties grown under the same conditions.”

Management practices

While selecting good crops for breeding is important, Grant also said that farmers can make changes to their practices to improve their agricultural viability for the future.

She believes as farmers choose crops that need less space to grow, they can use the additional land for environmental schemes such as growing trees or restoring habitats which grant more subsidies.

“It’s no surprise that the main traits we select when breeding for sustainability are the same as those needed for profit,” she added.

“Take nitrogen, for example. If we can select plants that use nitrogen more efficiently, then the farmer has to apply less fertiliser to their crop to achieve the same yield. That is better for the farmer and for the environment. It is a win-win.”