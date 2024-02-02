Marking World Wetlands Day, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that farmers are the custodians of so many important wetland sites, managing them and integrating them into their farm enterprises.

"Wetlands and people have been intrinsically connected throughout human history. For thousands of years, people have established settlements near wetlands for access to fish, other food sources and freshwater for crops and livestock," Minister Hackett said.

Research has shown, she added, that wetland landscapes positively impact on mental wellbeing.

"The connection to nature that wetlands provide promotes mindfulness and a sense of emotional balance, contributing to improved mental health.

"Wetlands provide recreational opportunities, including fishing, water sport activities and swimming, allowing people to relax and manage stress," she said.

Action

She went on to say how taking positive actions for wetlands today will help protect human wellbeing tomorrow and encouraged all landowners to reflect on the importance of wetlands and to consider actions to reverse the loss of our wetlands and to conserve and restore them.

"We know that it can be done - whether it’s creating a pond to slow the flow of water entering a stream or potentially restoring a previously drained wetland area, farmers up and down the country have shown it is possible to achieve improvements in water quality, contribute to carbon storage and enhance biodiversity at the same time as running a productive farm enterprise," Minister Hackett said.

The biodiversity of wetlands in Ireland has been estimated to be worth €38m per year to the Irish economy and wetlands also contribute a component of the €330m nature and eco-tourism value of Irish habitats.