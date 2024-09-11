“As the weather improved over the last week, farmers are now frantically trying to get fodder harvested and slurry spread," Kenny said. \ David Ruffles

Sinn Féin has called on the Government to extend the deadline for spreading slurry.

The party said that unpredictable weather patterns have affected fodder harvesting and slurry spreading, which has left farmers in a race against the clock to empty their tanks and prepare for housing livestock for the winter.

The closed season for slurry spreading will begin on 1 October this year and run into January 2025.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and rural development Martin Kenny said the Department needs to give farmers some wriggle room.

“The delay in grass growth during the spring meant that fodder harvesting was delayed. Along with the level of rainfall, this has in turn impacted the timing of slurry spreading.

“As the weather improved over the last week, farmers are now frantically trying to get fodder harvested and slurry spread.”

Extension

The agriculture spokesperson has written to the Minister for Agriculture to extend the deadline beyond the end of September.

“Of course, no one can control the weather. However, the Minister does have the ability to control the slurry spreading deadline.

"An extension to the current deadline would allow our farmers some much-needed time to get their tanks emptied and ready for the coming winter.

“Irish farming is continuously battling against the weather and the last 12 months have been exceptionally challenging,” added Kenny.

“The Minister and the Department are duty-bound to support them and, in that regard, I would implore them to assist our farmers by extending the deadline for spreading slurry while the weather permits it.”