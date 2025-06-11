The Wyeth Nutritionals site in Askeaton, Co Limerick, has been listed for sale by Colliers with the asking price set at €22m.

The facility is on a 16ha (39.5 ac) site and comes with additional lands of 14.5ha (35.8 acs).

The manufacturing plant comprises of over 770,000sq ft of space including offices, manufacturing and warehouse buildings as well as a combined heat and power plant and a wastewater treatment plant.

Phased closure

Nestlé announced in October 2023 that it would close the plant on a phased basis between March 2025 and March 2026.

When contacted, Colliers confirmed that it would welcome enquiries from local farmers about the 14.5ha of additional lands. However, it said that should a potential buyer of the manufacturing plant also want those lands, then they would take priority for sale.