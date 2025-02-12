Rhino Products Ltd has teamed up with silage wrap manufacturer Trioworld and the Irish Farm Film Producer Group (IFFPG) to raise money for two childhood cancer charities.

On the 10-year anniversary of the pink bale wrap campaign for breast cancer, there’s a new kid on the block.

Yellow is the colour for 2025 and this time it’s in support of childhood cancer.

For every roll of yellow wrap purchased, €4 will be donated to the two chosen charities – with contributions toward the €4 coming from Rhino Products, Trioworld, the IFFPG and from the retailer supplying the roll.

In years gone by, Trioworld has produced pink and blue bale wrap (prostate cancer).