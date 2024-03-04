In Cork and Kerry the warning will come into effect at 7pm on Monday 4 March. \ Philip Doyle

A yellow weather warning for wind and rain has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway.

In Cork and Kerry the warning will come into effect at 7pm on Monday 4 March and it will expire at 8am on Tuesday 5 March.

The warning for Clare, Limerick and Galway is in place from 1am to 8am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty southwest winds, with the possibility of fallen branches, damage to temporary structures, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.