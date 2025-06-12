Met Éireann has said there will be heavy rain, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Met Éireann currently has a yellow weather warning for rain in place for much of the country.

All of Leinster and Ulster (the UK Met office has issued a similar warning), as well as Waterford, Leitrim and Roscommon are under the warning.

The yellow warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until 9pm on Thursday 12 June.

It will expire at 6pm on Thursday for Leinster and Waterford.

The Met Office’s warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry will cease at 9pm.

The possible impacts are localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.