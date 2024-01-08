Monday night will be very cold, with widespread sharp to severe frost and icy patches.

A status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and icy conditions has been issued by Met Éireann for the entire country.

The warning will come into effect at 9pm on Monday and expire at 10am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures as low as -5C this Monday night in some areas of the country.

A weather advisory for severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times leading to hazardous travelling conditions is in place for the entire country until Friday at 10.30pm.

Forecast

Monday night will be very cold, with widespread sharp to severe frost and icy patches.

It will be dry, apart from a few showers across the southeast and east, with a light dusting of snow occurring locally.

There will also be patches of mist or fog.

A further yellow weather warning for fog was issued for all of the country, which expired at 10am on Monday morning.