The FBD Young Farmer of the Year event highlighted the potential Ireland has to maintain its “position as a world leader in quality food production”.

That’s according to Laois-Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan, who attended the 26th edition of the awards ceremony held in the Heritage Hotel, Co Laois, on Tuesday 10 September.

The overall winner on the night was Cavan’s Christopher Cahill, who also clinched top spot as category winner for land mobility.

Deputy Nolan said the event made the case that Irish farmers, young and old, are “the best in the world at what they do; producing first-class sustainable produce through commitment, excellence and innovation".

“That is why all the recent talk about generation renewal must be followed through with targeted and meaningful supports for young farmers.”

Generational renewal

“The young farmers at the event and the solid leadership from Macra all point toward what we can achieve if we focus on making farming and Irish agriculture a thriving sector,” added Deputy Nolan.

“We have seen indications of this in the recent strategic dialogue on the future of EU agriculture report.

“That being said, we also know there are obvious threats to this future, particularly around the scandal of low and dramatically diminishing farm incomes. We have the potential. We just have to get serious about nourishing it.”