At the event hosted by television personality Marty Morrissey, category winners and the overall Young Farmer of the Year award winner will be announced.

The final six contestants competing for the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year have been announced.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday night 10 September in the Heritage Hotel, Co Laois.

Speaking ahead of the event, Macra national president Elaine Houlihan congratulated the young farmers on their success.

“It is brilliant to see such a dynamic and dedicated group of young farmers represent their sector. We wait with bated breath on the announcement of the various category and overall winner at tonight’s banquet.”

The nominees

The final six contestants competing for the overall title of 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year are:

Martin O Reilly, a dairy farmer from Laois.

Jamie Hannon, a sheep farmer from Sligo.

David Melody, a dairy farmer from Kilkenny.

Christopher Cahill, a dairy farmer from Meath.

Séamus Leahy, a goat farmer from Limerick.

Sarah Kelly, an equine farmer from Sligo.

