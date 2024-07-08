The Next Gen Herefords and Irish Hereford Prime - Irish Hereford charity calf rearing programme saw a collective €24,000 raised for a variety of local charities through the sale of 11 calves that were reared by young farmers on their home farms.

Originally developed in 2022, the initiative was established to encourage the next generation of Hereford farmers to gain invaluable, hands-on experience in the practice and discipline of rearing Hereford calves on their family farms and raising much-needed funds for several worthy charities in the process.

To facilitate this project, Irish Hereford Prime donated over €5,500 to five branches of the Irish Hereford Breed Society in the spring of 2022. These funds were used to purchase the 11 Hereford-cross (HEX) bull calves for young Hereford breeders, who were appointed by the local branches of the society.

Each breeder was given €500 to help cover the cost of purchasing and feeding the calf for the first six months of its life.

Charity

The following sums of money were raised for the listed charities:

Aidan Jones from Clonroe Herefords sold calf Rocco for €1,600 at Carnew Mart in the summer of 2023, with proceeds going to North Wexford Hospice.

Ciaran Kinahan sold calf Harry, a Hereford-cross bullock, at GVM Tullamore, raising €1,400 for Hooves4Hospice.

Padraic, Adam (12) and Charlie McKenna (5) from Lisgoagh Herefords sold their two Hereford steers, named Ant and Dec, at Ballybay Livestock Sales, raising a remarkable €3,680 for LA519, a charity supporting teens and young adults with mental health issues.

Sinead Conry from Rathnollag Herefords reared calf Frank, which sold for an impressive €2,000 at Elphin Co-Operative Livestock Mart, with an additional €100 donation going to Elphin Day Centre on the day.

John Cregan (10) and Conor O’Rourke (14) from Munster sold calves Buddy and Dan at Newport Livestock Mart's annual commercial Hereford sale, raising €1,470 each for their two charities, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation and Kildimo National School.

Elisa and Tara Drumm (16) of Crowenstown Herefords sold calf Logan, their HEX bullock weighing 715kg, for a phenomenal €3,700 at Delvin Livestock Mart. The full proceeds were donated to the Delvin branch of North Westmeath Hospice.

Anna and Glenn Jacob of Dunsinane Herefords sold calf Pat, a Hereford-cross bullock, for an impressive €2,520 at Enniscorthy Mart, with all proceeds benefiting CMRF Crumlin.

Kian (11) and Paul Bohan (16) sold their Hereford-cross bullock named Dozer in Aurivo Livestock Mart, Mohill, for €3,220, after weighing in at 760kg. The money will be going to the Leitrim branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The O’Reilly Family of the Bridge House Herd in Mohill sold calf Rodney in Carrigallen Mart for €2,300 after weighing 700kg, with full proceeds going to North West STOP suicide prevention organisation.

Talent

Chair of Irish Hereford Prime Niall O'Mahony said: “We are thrilled to confirm that the Irish Hereford charity calf rearing programme has not only showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of young Hereford breeders, but has also significantly contributed to various local charities.

“The success of this initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of the Irish Hereford community to both agriculture and charitable causes and we look forward to the next charitable programme in the future,” he said.