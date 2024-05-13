John Keane is one of the founders of Make the Moove.

A spring to remember and a spring to forget at the same time. That’s how John Keane, one of the founders of Make the Moove, described spring 2024 for farmers.

The mental health initiative has seen an increase in the number of people getting in touch with the organisation this year on the back of relentless rain.

“Those people are looking for support, assistance, advice and how to help and assist the people around them.

“There has been a continuum of pressures for all farmers this spring,” he told this week’s podcast.

You can listen to the full podcast here: