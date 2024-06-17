Nick Cotter is also a sheep farmer from Co Limerick.

Nick Cotter, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cotter AgriTech, is our guest on this week’s podcast.

Nick, alongside his brother Jack, has been involved in various business ventures from a young age.

While still at school, the pair setup Cotter Bros Firewood.

In 2019, they launched Cotter AgriTech. This is the brand over the Cotter Crate, a sheep handling unit and SmartWorm, a parasite management app.

They also directly sell organic lamb reared on their home farm in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

With Cotter AgriTech products now in the UK and mainland Europe, they have their sights set on New Zealand, with plenty of research and development happening to make this possible.

