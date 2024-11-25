This week on the show, we chat to dairy farmer Brendan Walsh from Co Tipperary.
Alongside his father John, they are milking 165 cows on a 264ac block of land in Ballylooby, near Cahir.
Clover has been the champion on this farm, allowing the Walshes to significantly cut their chemical nitrogen use.
Currently, 65% of the farm has a high or medium clover content. The clover has allowed Brendan and John to cut back on chemical nitrogen application from around 220kg/ha in 2020 to 115kg/ha in 2023.
Take a listen below:
SHARING OPTIONS: