Brendan Walsh and his father John looking at white clover.

This week on the show, we chat to dairy farmer Brendan Walsh from Co Tipperary.

Alongside his father John, they are milking 165 cows on a 264ac block of land in Ballylooby, near Cahir.

Clover has been the champion on this farm, allowing the Walshes to significantly cut their chemical nitrogen use.

Currently, 65% of the farm has a high or medium clover content. The clover has allowed Brendan and John to cut back on chemical nitrogen application from around 220kg/ha in 2020 to 115kg/ha in 2023.

