Cork-native Jonathan O'Sullivan became manager of Cahir Mart at the age of 20, just two years after getting his auctioneering licence.

Now at the age of 32, O'Sullivan is general manager of Cork Marts, which has six sale centres - Dungarvan Mart, Macroom Mart, Fermoy Mart, Skibbereen Mart, Bandon Mart and Cahir Mart.

He chats about how he ended up getting involved in marts from such a young age, what life is like as an auctioneer, the importance of securing calf exports into the future as well as mart trade.

Take a listen below:

If you would like to get in touch with the Young Stock team with any topics you would like brought up on the podcast, send an email to youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or a WhatsApp voice note to 0868364645.

