This week on the Young Stock Podcast, James Hanly went on the road to St Brendan’s Community School in Birr, Co Offaly, to meet their four students who won the Certified Irish Angus Beef schools’ competition.

Now fifth-year students, Jack O’Meara, Moya Guinan, Joseph McLoughney and Ben Younge are rearing five calves as part of the competition as they plan on selling them to the factory in less than six months.

The group also looks to the future, as they will fly to Brussels in March to make a presentation to MEPs about sustainable agriculture.

