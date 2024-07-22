On this week's episode of the Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Rachel Donovan talks to three UCD Agricultural Science graduates from the class of 2021 about what they're doing now; three years on.

Darragh Giblin who works with Dovea Genetics, Niamh Keane who works with Tirlán and Tommy O'Sullivan who is currently in Dubai working with Alltech are this week's guests.

Hailing from three very different corners of the country, they all have one thing in common - and that's a grá for farming.

Listen below: