We take to the road for this week's Young Stock Podcast as Sarah McIntosh attends the Teagasc/FBD student of the year award ceremony.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry training programmes in 2024.

With 4,000 students across the Teagasc college campuses, it was a great opportunity to meet the top-of-the-crop students who took home prizes on the day. Each finalist was nominated by their teacher and Teagasc college faculty and selected from a judging panel.

On the day, Kate Curran, who is no stranger to the Young Stock Podcast, was awarded the overall title of Teagasc/FBD student of the year for 2024. We get the first interview with Kate as the shock of winning the award sets in and she outlines what it means to her.

We also hear from Danny Doyle, who took home the title last year, as he fills us in on what he has been up to over the last year, while also giving advice to this year’s winner.

Thomas O’Connor from Tralee, Co Kerry, who took home the winning title for the full-time agriculture category, speaks to us about his educational pathway and why he decided to attend a Teagasc course.

Tipperary native Niamh Duggan, from Carrick-on-Suir, took home the award for the full-time other land-based enterprises category. She speaks about progressing on to the Level 8 degree in South East Technological University and what her plans are for the summer months.

Listen in below: