County Longford native and social media farming influencer Farmer Phil is the guest for this week's Young Stock Podcast.

Growing a fully self-sufficient dairy calf-to-beef farming enterprise, Phil has been working on the home farm and business since he completed the green cert in Gurteen Agricultural College.

With his grandfather setting up a contracting business in 1939, it is no surprise that Phil fell in love with machinery and vintage tractors from a young age.

In terms of farm diversification, according to Phil: "Your imagination is the limit."

Through using his social media platforms, he has created an admirable fan base that has resulted in the growth and expansion of the farm shop, which he is planning to turn into a vintage machinery museum and expand the current shop.

Phil also speaks about getting recognised while he is out and about and how he has found that experience.

If you would like to get in touch with the Young Stock Podcast or send in suggestions of topics or people we should cover, you can get in touch. Email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave us a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.

Take a listen below:

Read more

Young Stock Podcast: navigating the globe and cultivating a career in machinery