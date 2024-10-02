A number of farmers were surprised to be stopped in their tracks by gardaí early last Friday morning in Tipperary when they were on the way to the mart with cattle.
I’m told the roads policing unit was conducting a checkpoint and making sure farmers had the correct licence to pull a cattle trailer. Speaking to a local garda about it, he told me: “Listen it’s as simple as this – if you’re not licensed to tow, you’re not properly insured. There is going to be a big crackdown on the BE [trailer] licences.”
