Farmers are being reminded that the deadline to make a submission to their county council to have land removed from the published residential zoned land tax (RZLT) map is approaching.

The deadline for landowners to make a submission or correct an entry is Monday 31 March. The RZLT is a 3% annual tax on land that is zoned for residential use, and suitable for developments with the aim to encourage the generation of land that could be used for housing.

Farmers can apply for an exemption to the tax if the land zoned is in genuine agricultural use or for a deferral if their land is subject to certain legal or zoning restrictions.

Meanwhile, the deadline to file the RZLT return and pay the tax will be on 23 May 2025.

Failure to register your land, file a return, or pay the tax can result in interest, surcharges, and penalties.

