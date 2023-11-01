The space for nature measure incentivised strong participation in the Eco Scheme, with over 93% of BISS applicants participating. \ Philip Doyle

Payments under the new Eco Scheme totalling €184m are being paid this week to 106,137 farmers.

The payments represent an advance payment under the scheme of 70%, with balancing payments due to be paid from 1 December 2023.

The Department of Agriculture reports that the number of farmers paid represents 89% of all eligible applicants.

This means that approximately 119,255 applicants opted to voluntarily participate in the Eco Scheme, or over 93% of the 128,000, plus applications to the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

This participation rate is similar to what was initially forecast by the Department, and it has delivered an average payment rate of €67/ha.

As previously reported, a high percentage of farmers are availing of the Eco Scheme payment by merit of having a space for nature figure of in excess of 10%.

Biodiversity benefits

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue highlighted that “the aim of Ireland’s Eco-Scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.

“Eco-Scheme payments are a vital support for farmers who are delivering environmental and biodiversity benefits,” he said.

Payment schedule

The Department wishes to advise farmers that depending on who you bank with, it could take up to three to five working days for payments to land into your bank account.

“The Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

“I would urge any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from my Department to return them, to allow payments to issue.”

Payments under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and the 2023 BISS, which started in recent weeks, are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

The Department is operating extended opening hours until Friday 3 November, with the Direct Payments Helpdesk available until 8.30pm.

The helpdesk number is 057-867 4422, while queries can also be submitted via an applicant’s agfood.ie account.

Future payments

The schedule of payments for other farm schemes, as outlined by the Department, commence from the following dates:

20 Nov 2023: Advance payments under Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Dec 2023: Balancing payments for BISS, ANC, CRISS and Eco Scheme.

4 Dec 2023: National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

6 Dec 2023: Protein Aid Scheme.

11 Dec 2023: Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme, National Beef Welfare Scheme and Tillage Incentive Scheme.

13 Dec 2023: Straw Incorporation Measure.