The latest scheme payments update published by the Department of Agriculture shows €11m paid to farmers under BISS, CRISS, ANC and Eco Scheme in the week ending 5 January 2024. Payments have resumed under these schemes, following a brief break over Christmas.

Payments of €4.4m under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS)/Complementary Redistributive Income Support Scheme (CRISS) bring the total paid to €793.9m to 117,293 applicants (Table 1).

This includes €22.3m under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and €2.3m under the 2023 National Reserve scheme. There was in excess of 128,000 applications under BISS, but not all of these applications will be eligible to receive a payment.

There was a further €4.9m paid under the Eco Scheme, bringing total funds paid to €245.27m to 114,976 participants. There were 119,255 applications under the scheme in 2023 and the Department says applications are still being processed for payment.

Meanwhile, payments under the Areas of Natural Constraint were recorded at €1.7m. Upwards of 99,000 applicants have received a payment under the ANC in recent years leaving over 1,000 farmers left to be paid. Payment runs under all of these schemes will continue to operate on a regular basis.

Table 1 also details a number of other schemes included in the payments update for 5 January. As can be seen, payments had not resumed last week, but payment runs under a number of schemes are expected to now resume.

The number of applications detailed are based on the most up-to-date information published. Some schemes may now have a lower number of applicants eligible for payment due to withdrawals from the scheme or non-compliance.

For example, there has typically been a significant disparity in recent years in the number of farmers applying for the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme and those completing the weighing task and recording the required information.

The direct payment’s helpline number for the majority of these schemes is 057-8674422, while the dedicated email address is listed in Table 1.

ACRES payment delays

Meanwhile, speaking this week to the Irish Farmers Journal (see page 8), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his Department will begin issuing payments in February to the 18,000 farmers participating in ACRES Co-operation. The minister, however, did not commit to all payments being made by the end of February.

On ACRES general payments, the minister said his Department is continuing to work through applications and clear them for payment; while the 9,000 farmers who applied under ACRES tranche II will find out if their application has been successful in early March.