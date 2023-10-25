Scheme applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

The window of time available to farmers to apply to the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme is dwindling fast with the deadline fast approaching on 30 October 2023.

The Department of Agriculture explain that applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

It states that if the programme is oversubscribed that ‘a relative balance of enterprise type and region will be applied to select participants’.

The programme will cover the cost of collecting and analysing up to 16 samples per farm. All lands declared on the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) is eligible to be tested.

The sampling area must not exceed 4ha with the exception of similar soil types and cropping of lands for the previous five years. In such cases the sample area can be extended to 5ha.

Phase one of the programme tested 90,000 samples across 7,500 farms and a similar target of 90,000 samples is the aim for phase two. Sampling will commence imminently and the programme will run until quarter four of 2024.

Application process

Applications must be submitted through the Department’s agfood.ie facility. This can be carried out by a farmer themselves or an agent approved for BISS. The application process is pretty straightforward as follows:

Log on to agfood.ie and scroll down to ‘soil sampling programme’.

On the top left click on ‘select scheme to enter’ followed by ‘soil sampling programme’.

Click on new application and then on the next screen select the drop downs in questions one and two to state that you comply with the scheme and question four to select your main enterprise.

Click on submit application.

The webpage should state that the application has been submitted and that the application date.

Frequently asked questions

Q. Does all land entered need to be owned by the applicant?

A. No, land can be leased, rented or owned.

Q. Is commonage land allowed in the programme?

A. Yes, all land declared on the BISS 2023 will be entered into the programme, based on maximum number of samples.

Q. Can hill farmers apply?

A. Yes, hill farmers can apply.

Q. How will I know if my application was successful?

A. Letters will be posted to the address recorded in the farmers Ag Food Account 2023.

Q. Who will sample my soils?

A. Soils will be sampled by qualified soil samplers who are contracted by the contractor.

Q. When will my soils be sampled?

A. Participants will be contacted by soil samplers any time after you receive your approval letter until Q3 of 2024.

Q. Can I spread fertilisers as normal if I apply?

A. Yes, although the dates that you apply fertiliser will affect the dates that your soil can be sampled.

Q. Can anyone in ACRES apply?

A. Yes, this programme is open to famers who are in ACRES.

Q. If I was approved and sampled in the Pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme can I apply to this year’s programme.

A. Applicants that were approved and were sampled in the pilot soil sampling programme are not eligible for this year’s programme. Applicants that were approved but withdrew or were not sampled in the pilot soil sampling programme are eligible for this year’s programme.