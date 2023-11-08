The Department of Agriculture contacted Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) approved advisers this week, to notify them that the GLAM system for the creation of Farm Sustainability Plans (FSPs) is now open.

This is the second part of the application process, following the submission of an ‘access agreement’ by an adviser on a client’s behalf on the Agschemes-Expression of Interest portal. While plans can now be completed through the GLAM system, they cannot be submitted until the scheme opens for application.

The final step of the three-step process is the submission of an ACRES application on the ACRES system, on agfood.ie. The application can only be prepared once an FSP has been completed.

Non-productive investments

Meanwhile, advisers have started completing ‘annual work plans’ (AWP) under the Non-Productive Investments (NPIS). The NPIS-AWP are available to ACRES participants who entered through the ACRES Co-Operation (CP) entry route. It provides an opportunity for participants to top-up their annual payment to a maximum of €10,500.

The Department advises that the optimum process is to review recently completed scorecards. This, it states, will allow issues identified through the review process to be addressed, paying particular attention to any threats and pressures curtailing any potential environmental benefits.

As touched on in recent weeks, NPIs can be selected on CP and non-CP NPIs parcels that will be claimed by the participant for the remainder of the five-year ACRES contract.

For CP parcels, NPIs can only be selected on fields with the following scorecards submitted: grassland, rough grazing, coastal, winterage, corncrake or chough.

NPIs cannot be selected on SAC / SPAs, NHAs, pNHAs and Annex 1 Grassland and Breeding Wader Hotspots in non-CP parcels. Once an NPI-AWP has been created by drawing on GLAM, it will then be sent to CP teams to start a screening process and make a screening decision.

During the screening process, any NPI can be subject to a site visit. The screening decision can have three possible outcomes – approved, partially approved or rejected. Where a decision is approved or partially approved data will be submitted to the ACRES Ag Schemes section, where some final pre-approval validations are enacted.

An approval decision on the GLAM screen indicates a screening decision. It is only on receipt of an approval letter from the Department of Agriculture that an NPI-AWP is approved. Claims for payment can be submitted once the work has been completed.