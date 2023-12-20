All 9,200 farmers who applied to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) should be accepted to the scheme, IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said that all farmers must be accepted into the scheme, which only has 4,000 places in tranche two.

“The Government can’t stand over leaving up to 5,000 farmers outside of an agri-envrionmental scheme.

“It pours cold water on the ambition of so many farmers and there are no plans to reopen it for a third tranche. He [the minister] made an effort last year and got 16,000 extra farmers in. This augers poorly on the Government,” he said.