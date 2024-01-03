Investments requiring planning permission must have received planning and submit proof of planning alongside their application, otherwise the application will be ineligible. \ Michael McLaughlin

Farmers are reminded of the new closing deadline for tranche II of TAMS 3, which was extended last month. The new closing date for tranche II applications is now 19 January, with tranche III set to open for applications on 22 January. Tranche III will remain open for application until close of business on 11 April.

Applicants are reminded that for any investments requiring planning permission must have received planning and submit proof of planning alongside their application, otherwise the application will be ineligible.

Concerning approval for tranche I application, approval for the Dairy Equipment, Pig and Poultry, Farm Safety and Low Emission Slurry Spreading Schemes is set to commence this month, with the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme and Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage scheme approval letter set to arrive from February. Applicants for the Organic, Young Farmers and Women Farmers Capital Investment Schemes will see approval letters arrive from March onwards, with an expectation from the minister that all applicants will have received their first correspondence by April. Applicants for the Solar Capital Investment Scheme will have begun receiving approval letters already.

Approvals for mobile investments are expected by the Department to issue more rapidly, as they do not require the same level of checks as fixed investments, with an anticipation that the majority of these will issue in January.