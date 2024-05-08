The country’s rare breed societies have seen an increase in demand on the back of the Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES).

The scheme offers Tier I priority entry to applicants who show proof of membership of a rare breed society and have an animal of that breed registered in the herd for the duration of the contract.

Cattle and sheep breeds that are eiligible for the scheme are Dexter, Droimeann, Kerry, Irish Moiled and Galway sheep.

The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to a number of the rare breeds societies, to see if the inclusion of rare breeds in the scheme had an effect on numbers on the ground.

The feedback was very positive, with all societies reporting increased demand for their breed since the launch of the scheme in 2022.

The Kerry Cattle Society has reported increased demand for Kerry Cattle, with the breed now found in more counties. The Kerry Cow is Ireland’s native dairy breed and produces good-quality milk without requiring much feed. Most farmers who have purchased the animals are suckler farmers. The Irish Moiled Cattle Society said that membership grew rapidly in 2022, with the majoiryt of growth from the Republic of Ireland.

Galway sheep. \David Ruffles

Galway Sheep

The Galway Sheep Society also reported increased demand, saying there is now a “massive interest in the breed”.

There has been an increase in the base of the breed, with people travelling from all over to purchase breeding stock, and counties that wouldn’t have had the sheep, now have them.

An increase in purchases of breeding stock has resulted in a greater supply of the breed, so much so that there was an extra sale in Ballinasloe last year, which was reported to be a great success.

Secretary Tom Murphy said that the scheme “ignited awareness and interest in the breed. Galway Sheep are prolific and docile, and the scheme has brightened the future for the breed”.

The scheme has made a “huge difference” and the society has more than doubled in size since 2022, with new and younger members joining, said Murphy.

Dexter cattle. \ Claire Nash

Dexter Cattle

The Dexter Cattle Society experienced a slew of calls from farmers about the breed, particularly last autumn. It expects further demand this coming autumn, for people who need rare breeds for ACRES.

The society reported approximately 100 new members in autumn of 2023, who will require an animal in November and December of this year.

Members who joined ACRES in 2022, bought cattle from August onwards in 2023.

Animals bought were predominantly heifers and cows, with a proportion of these in-calf.

Dexters suit poorer-quality land, and membership is generally along the western seaboard.

Like other rare breed societies, the Dexter society now has members in counties it would not have had a presence in previously, including Louth and Offaly.

Of the members who joined in autumn 2023, one third have increased the number of Dexters in their herd beyond what was necessary for ACRES qualification.

Administrator for the society Leslie Sandes commented that the Dexter society is currently working with Bord Bia on the beef end of marketing, to promote awareness of the qualities of the Dexter beef.

The Droimeann Cattle Society secretary Shane Daly said that “since the introduction of ACRES, we have seen a massive increase in demand in Droimeann Cattle, so much so that breeders are finding it very hard to keep up with the demand for registered Droimeann females.

“We have seen a growth of members into new areas across the country, which is huge for us to keep building our membership and our overall herd population throughout the country. We are hopeful for what the future holds.

“We are optimistic that ACRES will help us to build up our membership with many new committed breeders that will build up herds of cattle in new areas that previously had no Droimeann cattle present,” he continued.

“We are still aiming to build up our breed population, so hopefully the scheme will help us to build our numbers in new areas.”