Farmers or their agents that are slow to reply to queries, could see a delay in their application being processed. \ Ramona Farrelly

Farmers, or their agents, failing to respond to queries regarding their TAMS III application are at risk of slowing down the processing, a Department of Agriculture spokesman said.

Speaking at the Hedgerows Ireland farm walk and hedge care demonstration in Cashel, last Saturday, Dermot Grogan of the TAMS section stated that a number of farmers are slow to reply to queries surrounding their application.

“At the moment, up to 50% of applications may have queries relating to them. I’d urge farmers to respond to these quickly to allow their application to be processed.”

Missing documentation or poor-quality farmyard plans are two of the more common issues the Department is seeing.

“With TAMS being an EU-funded scheme, if an auditor was to come over to Ireland from Europe, we need to be able to say ‘this is where this money was spent by this farmer’. GPS co-ordinates or an Eircode are a must.”

To date, 1,761 of the 8,203 applications have been given approval.

Reference costs

Grogan stated that reference costs will be looked at “later in the year”.

“We will review what items farmers are purchasing and what prices these inputs are costing. At the moment, we are concentrating on processing applications.”

When queried about the issues surrounding the change in interpretation to VAT reclaims on certain expenditure and the possibility of reference costs rising to match the shortfall, Grogan responded that VAT changes were a “Revenue issue’’.